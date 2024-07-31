Leinster to host Munster at Croke Park in October

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that their URC meeting with Munster on 12 October has been fixed for Croke Park.

Leinster’s second home game of the new season will see the eastern and southern provinces clash at GAA Headquarters for the first time since 2009, when Leinster beat Munster in a Heineken Cup semi-final in front of over 82,000 supporters.

Tickets for the fixture will go on public sale on Friday, 30 August.

Leinster will play home games outside of the RDS from September as the ground undergoes refurbishment. The majority of their home games in the 2024/25 season will take place at the Aviva Stadium, with a number of games designated for Croke Park.

Leinster returned to Croke Park for the first time in 15 years when they hosted Northampton Saints in last season’s Champions Cup semi, which sold out inside a day and a half.

During their 2009 semi, Leinster defeat reigning champions Munster 25–6 en route to their own first European title. The attendance of 82,208 was a world record for a club-rugby fixture.

The record was overtaken by the French Top 14 final in 2016, as Racing beat Toulon in front of over 99,000 spectators at Barcelona’s Camp Nou.