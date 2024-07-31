Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Leinster's second home game of the new season will see them return to Jones' Road. James Crombie/INPHO
URC

Leinster to host Munster at Croke Park in October

The provinces will clash for the first time at GAA HQ since Leinster’s 2009 Heineken Cup semi-final win over the reigning champions.
11.32am, 31 Jul 2024
1.3k
1

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that their URC meeting with Munster on 12 October has been fixed for Croke Park.

Leinster’s second home game of the new season will see the eastern and southern provinces clash at GAA Headquarters for the first time since 2009, when Leinster beat Munster in a Heineken Cup semi-final in front of over 82,000 supporters.

Tickets for the fixture will go on public sale on Friday, 30 August.

Leinster will play home games outside of the RDS from September as the ground undergoes refurbishment. The majority of their home games in the 2024/25 season will take place at the Aviva Stadium, with a number of games designated for Croke Park.

Leinster returned to Croke Park for the first time in 15 years when they hosted Northampton Saints in last season’s Champions Cup semi, which sold out inside a day and a half.

During their 2009 semi, Leinster defeat reigning champions Munster 25–6 en route to their own first European title. The attendance of 82,208 was a world record for a club-rugby fixture.

The record was overtaken by the French Top 14 final in 2016, as Racing beat Toulon in front of over 99,000 spectators at Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie