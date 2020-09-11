This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 11 September 2020
Advertisement

Saracens feeling buzz ahead of trip to Dublin for first meaningful match in months

Mark McCall’s men face Exeter in another ‘nothing’ game before travelling to Dublin in a bid to hang onto their European title.

By Press Association Friday 11 Sep 2020, 9:35 PM
1 hour ago 2,691 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5202730
Billy Vunipola is tackled during Saracens' Gallagher Premiership fixture with Harlequins last month.
Image: PA
Billy Vunipola is tackled during Saracens' Gallagher Premiership fixture with Harlequins last month.
Billy Vunipola is tackled during Saracens' Gallagher Premiership fixture with Harlequins last month.
Image: PA

MARK MCCALL ADMITS a buzz of excitement has returned to Saracens’ senior players ahead of the club’s first meaningful match in months.

Sarries were condemned to relegation from the Gallagher Premiership in January as punishment for breaching salary cap rules but have continued to fulfil fixtures in the competition.

Interest in this season rests solely on the Champions Cup, with the competition holders set to continue the defence of their crown during a seismic quarter-final showdown with Leinster next Saturday.

Director of rugby McCall, whose side host runaway league leaders Exeter on Sunday before travelling to Dublin, revealed the upcoming European encounter has led to a perceptible improvement in the mood among his star men.

“I guess, if we’re honest, the most difficult thing for us has been, however we dressed it up, none of the games we’ve played to this point have been particularly meaningful. That’s the truth,” he said.

“We tried to build those games up as much as we could for the playing group and we wanted to get into a run of form and get some cohesion.

But the truth is we’ve got a really experienced playing group who get excited when there’s something on the match and there’s been nothing on the matches for a while now. You can feel today – we had a training session this afternoon for the Leinster game – this excitement around the group because there is something to look forward to next week.

With only pride at stake for the majority of 2020, McCall has experimented with his squad while attempting to keep his strongest team prepared for the forthcoming titanic tussle with Leinster, which is a repeat of the 2019 final.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

He will again give opportunities to inexperienced players during this weekend’s clash with red-hot title favourites Exeter, including a debut for inside centre Harry Sloan and first start for Janco Venter at number eight.

Chiefs have built a 14-point advantage at the top of the table and McCall accepts it is hard to envisage anyone stopping them.

“On the basis of how they’ve played since the game has resumed, it’s difficult to see them losing,” said the Northern Irishman.

“But I guess anybody on their day can have an off day and there’s also a couple of teams who, when they get everything right, can pose them some problems.”

McCall expects to travel to the Aviva Stadium with “a relatively clean bill of health”, although England captain Owen Farrell will be banned following his dangerous tackle against Wasps on Saturday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie