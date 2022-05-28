Leinster's Josh van der Flier wins European rugby player of the year award

LEINSTER’S JOSH van der Flier was announced as rugby union’s European player of the year on Saturday, just moments after the Irish province had been beaten in a thrilling Champions Cup final by La Rochelle.

The Ireland back-row forward is the third Leinster player to win the honour after Sean O’Brien (2011) and Rob Kearney (2012).

Van der Flier, 29, was presented with the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy following Leinster’s agonising 24-21 loss to French club La Rochelle in the final at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

He received an award after more than 30,000 website votes by fans were combined with the verdict of an expert panel assembled by tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby, who said Van der Flier had enjoyed an “outstanding European season”.

Van der Flier edged out team-mates Caelan Doris and James Lowe for the award, with Gregory Alldritt of La Rochelle and Toulouse’s Antoine Dupont, last year’s winner, also among the five-strong shortlist.