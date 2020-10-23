Leitrim to fulfil Sunday's clash with Tipp despite further Covid-19 cases

TWO LEITRIM PLAYERS have received positive results after the panel and backroom team were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday night.

However, Terry Hyland’s side intend to fulfil the Division 3 relegation battle with Tipperary in the final round of the Allianz Football League, despite now having four players ruled out.

Covid-19 cases caused Leitrim to concede last weekend’s game away to Down, but they plan to proceed with Sunday’s game against Tipp, which is scheduled to take place at Avantcard Pairc Seán MacDiarmada.

“There are no close contact issues arising from these positive cases for the remainder of the panel that is available for Sunday,” explained a Leitrim GAA statement issued this morning.

“This brings to four the number of players that are unavailable this weekend due to Covid issues. A number of other players, who had been ruled out of last weekend’s match with Down due to close contact issues, have since been cleared to return to the panel for Sunday.

“We acknowledge the strenuous efforts of our medical staff and all associated with the panel in ensuring that this is the case by following all the correct procedures as laid down in line with GAA and HSE protocols.”

Leitrim must pick up a win on Sunday if they are to have any hope of avoiding relegation to Division 4.