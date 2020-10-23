BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 23 October 2020
Advertisement

Leitrim to fulfil Sunday's clash with Tipp despite further Covid-19 cases

The Connacht side will have four players unavailable for their Division 3 relegation battle.

By Paul Dollery Friday 23 Oct 2020, 11:59 AM
17 minutes ago 193 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5242667
Avantcard Pairc Seán MacDiarmada will host Sunday's game.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Avantcard Pairc Seán MacDiarmada will host Sunday's game.
Avantcard Pairc Seán MacDiarmada will host Sunday's game.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

TWO LEITRIM PLAYERS have received positive results after the panel and backroom team were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday night.

However, Terry Hyland’s side intend to fulfil the Division 3 relegation battle with Tipperary in the final round of the Allianz Football League, despite now having four players ruled out.

Covid-19 cases caused Leitrim to concede last weekend’s game away to Down, but they plan to proceed with Sunday’s game against Tipp, which is scheduled to take place at Avantcard Pairc Seán MacDiarmada.

“There are no close contact issues arising from these positive cases for the remainder of the panel that is available for Sunday,” explained a Leitrim GAA statement issued this morning.

“This brings to four the number of players that are unavailable this weekend due to Covid issues. A number of other players, who had been ruled out of last weekend’s match with Down due to close contact issues, have since been cleared to return to the panel for Sunday.

“We acknowledge the strenuous efforts of our medical staff and all associated with the panel in ensuring that this is the case by following all the correct procedures as laid down in line with GAA and HSE protocols.”

Leitrim must pick up a win on Sunday if they are to have any hope of avoiding relegation to Division 4.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie