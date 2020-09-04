This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 4 September 2020
'It was brutal, ugly stuff but it's all about getting to a final," says Cullen

Leinster coach admits only the purist would have enjoyed tonight’s low score bore.

By Garry Doyle Friday 4 Sep 2020, 10:50 PM
19 minutes ago 980 Views 1 Comment
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
LEINSTER COACH LEO Cullen admitted tonight’s grim 13-3 victory over Munster fell somewhat shy of classic status.
Or to quote him directly: “It was brutal.”
The defending champions held out against their bitter rivals to book their place in next  Saturday’s decider. There they will play the winners of tomorrow’s game between Edinburgh and Ulster.
Afterwards Cullen said: “You’ve got to be very accurate against a team (like) that (when) all they want to do is box kick and apply that pressure game. So it’s tricky (for us especially when) there are interpretations around the ruck that favour the defensive team. It’s a tricky balance. 
“Being honest tonight’s game was not a great spectacle but for us all that matters is winning a semi-final and getting through.”
Winning is something Leinster have got used to – this being their 24th victory in a row. Yet it is not one they will remember.
“It was pretty ugly stuff, an ugly contest,” Cullen said.  
“It was always going to be a bit of a dogfight after the heavens opened up before the game. That rain meant it was greasy conditions and all the rest for us to deal with. It wasn’t the prettiest game ever.”
Nonetheless, even ugly games have their merits, and the continued excellence of Caelan Doris was one key takeaway from this encounter.

caelan-doris-competes-against-billy-holland-in-a-line-out Doris competes against Billy Holland at the line-out. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Caelen was really good, dynamic in the carry and really hungry for work so it was really pleasing for him. He’s still a young player coming through. He’s had a good pre season. He’s worked away during that period and he’s come back with the bit between his teeth.

“That was a good performance from him against a quality Munster backrow who had the likes of Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander in there. So it was good to see Caelan do so well.”

Leinster captain, Johnny Sexton, also spoke candidly about his side’s performance, saying they have plenty to work on ahead of next week’s final. 

“We need to be better in areas but we showed some good stuff and some good courage,” the Ireland captain told Eir Sport after the game.

“It was obviously a very difficult game in terms of conditions, the way that Munster play made it very difficult for us.

“Ultimately it’s great to get a win, that’s what you come into semi-finals for and thankfully we picked it up.

“We gave away some cheap penalties, so we need to work on discipline and the breakdown…there’s also some areas we need to improve on in our attack.

“They made it very tough for us at the breakdown, it was very greasy, there were a few showers before the game which made the ball difficult to handle.

“It’s a risk when when you play rugby in your own half, we did a few times in the second-half stupidly and nearly paid the price for it.”

