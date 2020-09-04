'It was brutal, ugly stuff but it's all about getting to a final," says Cullen

“Caelen was really good, dynamic in the carry and really hungry for work so it was really pleasing for him. He’s still a young player coming through. He’s had a good pre season. He’s worked away during that period and he’s come back with the bit between his teeth.
“That was a good performance from him against a quality Munster backrow who had the likes of Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander in there. So it was good to see Caelan do so well.”
Leinster captain, Johnny Sexton, also spoke candidly about his side’s performance, saying they have plenty to work on ahead of next week’s final.
“We need to be better in areas but we showed some good stuff and some good courage,” the Ireland captain told Eir Sport after the game.
“It was obviously a very difficult game in terms of conditions, the way that Munster play made it very difficult for us.
“Ultimately it’s great to get a win, that’s what you come into semi-finals for and thankfully we picked it up.
“We gave away some cheap penalties, so we need to work on discipline and the breakdown…there’s also some areas we need to improve on in our attack.
“They made it very tough for us at the breakdown, it was very greasy, there were a few showers before the game which made the ball difficult to handle.
“It’s a risk when when you play rugby in your own half, we did a few times in the second-half stupidly and nearly paid the price for it.”
