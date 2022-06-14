Cullen named URC Coach of the Year

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has won the URC Loch Lomond Coach of the Year award for 2021/22.

The province finished top of the overall standings at the end of the regular season, before seeing off the Glasgow Warriors with a 76-14 victory in the quarter-finals.

However, they came up short against the Vodacom Bulls last Friday and miss out on a spot in this weekend’s Grand Final.

“I’d like to thank the URC for the award, which I will accept on behalf of the wider coaching group and the 60 players that pulled on a Leinster Rugby jersey this year,” said Cullen after receiving the award, which was voted on by the competition’s 16 head coaches.

“The season most certainly did not end the way we would have liked but there were many highlights and positives over the year. I’d like to wish the DHL Stormers and the Vodacom Bulls the very best of luck in this weekend’s final.

Having played both teams recently, it will be an intriguing final and a great way to bring the curtain down on the first season of the United Rugby Championship.

“The introduction of the four South African clubs has raised the standards and we’ll all have to raise our game to compete with them next season. We would dearly love to be there and will watch with keen interest and we look forward to challenging for the title again next season.”

