GAA championship could happen this year behind closed doors, says Taoiseach

‘It’d be a later calendar than we’re used to,’ Leo Varadkar says.

By Adrian Russell Saturday 2 May 2020, 9:32 AM
1 hour ago 658 Views 4 Comments
Croke Park may see some intercounty action later this year, according to An Taoiseach.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE GAA COULD run off this year’s senior intercounty hurling and football championships, but without supporters, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says.

“There’s a possibility of an All-Ireland this year,” he told Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show last night, where he appeared to discuss the government’s multi-part plan to reopen the country over the coming months.

“Obviously that’s a matter for the GAA,” he continued. “Not with spectators but it could be done. I think it’s possible. You’d be talking August and September. It’d be a later calendar than we’re used to.”

In the plan, which was published yesterday evening, ‘sports leagues with limited spectators’ is permitted under the proposed timeline from 20 July.   

Croke Park chiefs are yet to comment while the FAI said they will “move to evaluate the implications and update stakeholders from all strands of football as soon as feasible.”

The IRFU, meanwhile, “welcome the plan set out by the government and will review its implications for our players, clubs and employee group.”

