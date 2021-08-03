Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

Leon Reid through to 200m semi-finals but disappointment for Marcus Lawler

The two Irish sprinters were out in the 200m heats this morning.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 4:09 AM
1 hour ago 392 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5513218
Leon Reid.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Leon Reid.
Leon Reid.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THERE WAS MIXED fortunes for the Irish pair of Marcus Lawler and Leon Reid in the men’s 200m heats this morning. 

The two Irish sprinters both took to the track at the Japan National Stadium, with Lawler falling short of qualifying for the semi-finals, while Reid just did enough to scrape through. 

Lawler, running from lane seven, clocked a season’s best time of 20.73 on his Olympic debut as he came in sixth in heat six, missing out on the fastest qualifier spots.

Kenneth Bednarik of the USA won the heat at 20.01, with Yancarlos Martinez of the Dominican Republic second at 20.17 and Italy’s Eseosa Fostine Dasalu third at 20.29.

In heat seven Reid also ran a season’s best time, coming in at 20.53 seconds to finish fifth in a strong field, his time just enough to see him advance to the semi-finals, which take place later today.

The heat was won by the USA’s Noah Lyles at 20.18. Sibusiso Matsenjwa of Eswatini was second at 20.34 with Joseph Paul Amoah of Ghana third at 20.35.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie