Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 29 November 2022
Leona Maguire retains career-high world ranking at year's end

The Cavan golfer is 11th after her ‘best season so far’.

55 minutes ago 1,398 Views 0 Comments
Leona Maguire with fans at the Irish Open earlier this year.
Image: PA

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS retained her career-high world ranking to round off 2022 on a high.

The Cavan golfer jumped to 11th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings last week — up nine places — after finishing second at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida. Afterwards, she hailed her “best season so far”.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old fell just short at the Andalucia Open de Espana, the season-ending event on the Ladies European Tour, finishing two shots off the winner and in fourth place after a big final day challenge.

Maguire, who secured the first LPGA Tour win of career at the Drive On Championship in February, maintained her world ranking of 13th today as she prepares to spend Christmas back home.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko takes top spot for the third time in her career, regaining the number one spot a week after her historic triumph in Florida.

Ko, who first reached number one in 2015, passed American Nelly Korda, who had moved atop the rankings on 14 November after a one-stroke victory at the Pelican Women’s Championship.

“I’m very grateful to be world number one again,” Ko said in a statement. “To be honest, I wasn’t sure if I’d ever be back here again.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without my family and team, thank you for your belief and love.”

Ko became the youngest world number one when she topped the rankings in 2015, holding the top spot from 2 February to 14 June for a total of 19 weeks.

She then reigned as number one for 85 weeks from October 2015 to June 2017.

The span of five years, five months and 17 days is the longest period between spells at number one — Ko regaining the summit after a 2022 resurgence that started with a January victory at the LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida.

She had ended a near three-year title drought — during which she dropped as low as 59th in the world — with a victory in the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii in 2021.

She thrust herself back among the game’s elite this year, following her Boca Rio triumph with victories at the BMW Ladies Championship and the season-ending Tour Championship.

That last win came with a $2 million (€1.93m) winner’s prize, the largest first-place prize in the history of women’s golf.

It also cemented her second LPGA Player of the Year award and the Vare Trophy for the player with the lowest scoring average.

Along with her three victories, Ko recorded nine more top five finishes in 2022, including a fifth place at the US Women’s Open and a tie for third at the Evian Championship.

Her 105th week atop the rankings this week is the fifth-most ever, a list led by Mexican Lorena Ochoa at 158 weeks.

Ko, who was just 15 when she won her first LPGA title, has 19 victories, including major titles at the 105 Evian Championship and 2016 Chevron Championship.

She also earned Olympic silver for New Zealand at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze at the Tokyo Games.

– © AFP 2022

