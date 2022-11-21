Ireland's Leona Maguire hails 'best season so far'

IRISH GOLFER Leona Maguire hailed her “best season so far” after another impressive showing at the weekend.

The Cavan native came second at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida, two shots behind victor Lydia Ko.

“It’s mixed emotions,” she said afterwards, per ASAP Sports. “Obviously I would have loved to have won, but four years ago pretty much this week I missed Q school by a shot. I drove by that exit on Sunday driving down here, and to be here today in this position, it’s a big jump forward.

Advertisement

“It’s been an incredible year. It’s been my best season so far, and I’ve got better every year. Looking forward to the offseason now and hopefully can have an even better 2023.”

A brilliant round of 63 on Saturday propelled her into the joint lead with Ko, but she struggled to replicate this form as the tournament with a $2 million prize at stake approached its climax, producing a final round of level-par 72

The 27-year-old, who came away with $687,000 in prize money, added: “If you had offered me second at the start of the week, I would have grabbed it with both hands.

“It would have been nice to play a little bit better today, but it was really tough out there today. The wind was strong. It was cold. Pins were tricky.

“Didn’t play the way I played yesterday, but grafted really well. Had some really key up-and-downs to keep me in it and keep a little pressure on Lydia, but she played really solid all day today and she’s a deserving winner.”

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

As her season draws to a close, Maguire can reflect on a number of fine performances she has produced in recent months.

“I’m off to Spain next week for the LET Tour Championship and then home for Christmas, home to Ireland for Christmas for about four weeks, which will be nice. Then back to Orlando to get ready for Tournament Champions in January.

“I’m really proud of how I did in the big events this year. The majors, US Open, British Open in particular, and then finish off this was almost like a mini-major to finish off the season.

“So I wasn’t maybe quite as consistent as last year, but some really big finishes in some big events, so really proud of the year overall.”