Maguire six off the lead heading into the weekend in Florida

CAVAN’S LEONA MAGUIRE is tied for sixth place heading into the weekend at the Drive On Championship in Florida, a second-round 71 keeping her within six shots of American joint leaders Austin Ernst and Jennifer Kupcho.

Maguire is four under after two rounds at Ocala Golf Club course. Her one-under Friday saw her overcome bogeys on six and 15 with birdies on seven, 17 and 18 to build upon Thursday’s impressive score of 69.

Antrim’s Stephanie Meadow shot a 75 in her second round, dropping back to two over but making the cut by the bare minimum.

Like Maguire, Meadow also found the sixth troublesome and on top of that double bogey, she dropped four further shots but crucially was able to pick up birdies on seven, 10 and 15.

American duo Ernst and Kupcho share the lead on 10-under after back-to-back 67s. They sit two clear of Spain’s Carlota Ciganda while their US compatriot Nelly Korda, with whom they had shared the overnight lead, is fourth on seven under after a 70.

Another American, Jenny Coleman, sits fifth on top of a group of five which contains Maguire.