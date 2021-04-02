BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 2 April 2021
Advertisement

Leona Maguire tied for second at LPGA ANA Inspiration

The Cavan woman started as she means to go on at Rancho Mirage.

By AFP Friday 2 Apr 2021, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 652 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5399299
Leona Maguire tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament,
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Leona Maguire tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament,
Leona Maguire tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament,
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE is a single shot off the lead after her first round at the ANA Inspiration LPGA tournament in California.

The Cavan native carded a 67 to share second spot with China’s Feng Shanshan at Rancho Mirage. 

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit fired a stress-free six-under par 66 to take the first round lead.

Patty, who played college golf at the University of California at Los Angeles, didn’t let any major championship nerves get the better of her, grabbing six birdies without a bogey.

“It was a pretty calm and relaxing day today,” said the 21-year-old, who is in her second year as an LPGA member after a rookie season disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just stuck to my game plan and didn’t get too greedy out there. I know it’s a major, it’s tough, the course is really tough.

“I was just being really patient and I was waiting for putts to drop, and they did on the back nine.”

Patty topped a crowded leaderboard that saw a dozen players within three shots of the lead — a group that included world number one Ko Jin-young of South Korea, Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn and two-time major champion Anna Nordqvist of Sweden.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Stephanie Meadow lies in a tie for 30th after shooting a first round 71. 

© – AFP, 2021 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie