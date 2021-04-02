Leona Maguire tied for second at LPGA ANA Inspiration

Leona Maguire tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament,

Leona Maguire tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament,

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE is a single shot off the lead after her first round at the ANA Inspiration LPGA tournament in California.

The Cavan native carded a 67 to share second spot with China’s Feng Shanshan at Rancho Mirage.

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit fired a stress-free six-under par 66 to take the first round lead.

Patty, who played college golf at the University of California at Los Angeles, didn’t let any major championship nerves get the better of her, grabbing six birdies without a bogey.

“It was a pretty calm and relaxing day today,” said the 21-year-old, who is in her second year as an LPGA member after a rookie season disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just stuck to my game plan and didn’t get too greedy out there. I know it’s a major, it’s tough, the course is really tough.

“I was just being really patient and I was waiting for putts to drop, and they did on the back nine.”

Patty topped a crowded leaderboard that saw a dozen players within three shots of the lead — a group that included world number one Ko Jin-young of South Korea, Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn and two-time major champion Anna Nordqvist of Sweden.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Stephanie Meadow lies in a tie for 30th after shooting a first round 71.

© – AFP, 2021