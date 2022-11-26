Maguire in three-way tie for second place ahead of final round in Spain

LEONA MAGUIRE IS just two shots off the lead as she sits in a three-way tie for second place ahead of the final round at the Andalucia Open de Espana.

The Cavan native, who finished in second place at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida last week, is on 12-under for the tournament after carding a 70 in her third round today.

She opened picked up a bogey on the second hole but mounted a swift recovery with four birdies in total, including back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes, to keep her in contention.

Maguire is joined by Cayetana Fernandez of Spain and Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall in a three-way battle for second, while Morgane Metraux of Switzerland is in front on 14-under after a round of 67.

