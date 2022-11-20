Leona Maguire finishes second in Florida, Seamus Power in tie for fifth in Georgia

NO VICTORIES FOR Leona Maguire and Seamus Power in their respective tournaments in the US this evening but both secured top five finishes after their final rounds.

Maguire finished second at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida, two shots behind winner Lydia Ko, while Power maintained his terrific recent form on the PGA Tour to secure a top five finish at the RSM Classic in Georgia.

Maguire’s stunning round of 63 yesterday powered her into the joint lead with Ko. The $2 million prize, the biggest in the history of women’s golf, commanded the spotlight and it was New Zealander Ko that grabbed it with her final round of two-under 72.

Maguire finished with a final round of level-par 72. She was unable to replicate yesterday’s remarkable round, a birdie on the 4th did elevate her to 16-under but that shot was handed back with a bogey on the 5th.

Another dropped shot arrived on the 14th but Maguire did birdie the 17th to finish second on her own, a shot ahead of Anna Nordqvist, and two shots behind Ko.

Second place ensured Maguire claimed $687,000 in prize money.

Lydia Ko and Leona Maguire on the fifth tee during the final round. Source: Lynne Sladky

Power’s final round of four-under 66 took him to -15 for the tournament and saw him finish in a tie for fifth.

It’s the latest strong showing for the Waterford native who entered this week with his last two starts having produced a win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and a tie for third at the WWT Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Power started the day three shots off the lead on 11-under but his round exploded into life with a string of birdies on the front nine. He picked up shots on the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th to move up to -15.

For a period in the final round he was in second place, a shot behind English golfer Callum Tarren, but Power could not make further progress with six pars in succession before he dropped a shot on the 14th.

That was followed by a strong response as birdies were recorded on the 15th and 17th but a dropped shot on the last ended hopes of another PGA Tour title win to add to his collection.

Power finished in a group of five players on 15-under, two shots behind Tarren, Sahith Theegala and Brian Harman on 17-under while Canadian Adam Svensson ended up the winner by two shots on 19-under.

The week’s work sees Power take home just over $275,000 and sees him remain in first place in the FedEx Cup rankings.