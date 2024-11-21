Leona Maguire two off the lead in Florida after strong opener

LEONA MAGUIRE IS two shots off the lead after the opening round of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Maguire shot a three-under 69 to put her in contention, picking up birdies on the sixth, 10th, 14th and 17th holes. There was just one bogey on the fourth.

Angel Yin of America currently shares the lead with Australia’s Minjee Lee on five-under coming into the final holes of their first round.