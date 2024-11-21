Advertisement
More Stories
Leona Maguire in action at the Annika tournament last weekend. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeRound 1

Leona Maguire two off the lead in Florida after strong opener

The Cavan woman carded a three-under 69 in the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship.
5.44pm, 21 Nov 2024
92

LEONA MAGUIRE IS two shots off the lead after the opening round of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Maguire shot a three-under 69 to put her in contention, picking up birdies on the sixth, 10th, 14th and 17th holes. There was just one bogey on the fourth.

Angel Yin of America currently shares the lead with Australia’s Minjee Lee on five-under coming into the final holes of their first round.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie