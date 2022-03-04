Maguire slips back after mixed second round in Singapore

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS slipped back on the leaderboard at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore after a mixed second round display.

Maguire, who was three shots off the lead after the opening day, is now six shots by Jin Young Ko and Amy Yang who are the joint leaders at the halfway point.

The pair are on eight-under for the tournament after they both carded a five-under 67 in the second round.

The Cavan picked up three bogeys and three birdies throughout her second round as she carded a par-72 to leave her on two-under overall and in a tie for 26th place.

