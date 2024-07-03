Leona Maguire leads on two fronts at Aramco Team Series

LEONA MAGUIRE is currently at the top of the leaderboard in the team and individual competitions at the Aramco Team Series event in London.

In the individual event, the Cavan native is on seven-under-par after an opening round 66.

Sarah Schober trails Maguire by one shot, while Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz, England’s Megan Dennis and Wales’ Chloe Williams are tied for third on four under.

An impressive round, which included seven birdies and zero bogeys, saw Maguire finish the day in the lead.

Meanwhile, Lauren Walsh is seven shots off her fellow countrymen after an opening 73.

In addition, Team Maguire is tied for first place on 14-under-par alongside Team Iturrioz and Team Hall at Centurion Club.

Team Maguire also includes England’s Liz Young, Spain’s Marta Sanz Barrio and amateur Yana Wilson and they didn’t have a dropped shot on their team scorecard.

The quartet made the turn in seven-under-par and similarly had a back nine of seven-under-par to complete an impressive opening day.

“We were all making a few birdies today which always helps and there were no dropped shots on the team card either which I think helps a lot in these conditions,” said Maguire.

“I think we had a nice atmosphere, a nice team. It was very comfortable out there and nice to roll in a few. It will be a bit of a quick turnaround, a long day. It will be a bite to eat then straight to bed and we’ll get out early in the morning again.”

Young said: “I was playing quite well, it’s always nice to see the ball go in the hole a lot with Leona. That gave me some confidence to try and follow her on a few. Our amateur played really well too, so it was like having four pros. It was really nice, we gelled well.”

Sanz Barrio added: “I am very happy my team did all the job for me and hopefully, I can bring it in tomorrow and help us win tomorrow.”

You can view the leaderboard in full here.