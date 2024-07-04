Advertisement
Leona Maguire (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Going Well

Leona Maguire maintains lead at Aramco Team Series

The Cavan native finished in the ascendancy on Wednesday and retained her promising position on day two.
7.59pm, 4 Jul 2024
IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE leads by two shots going into the final day of the Aramco Team Series at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead Road.

The Cavan native finished in the ascendancy on Wednesday and maintained her promising position on day two.

The 29-year-old could not match her opening round 66 today, finishing with a 72, but it kept her at the top of the leaderboard on eight under par, ahead of England’s Georgia Hall in second, after the latter produced a second round of 70 on the trot.

Maguire began the day with a bogey on the 10th hole and a birdie on the 13th was offset by another bogey immediately after that.

She finished strongly, however, with birdies on the third and sixth hole leaving her in a promising position.

In third place, Austria’s Sarah Schober is two shots further back on four under par, having trailed Maguire by only one shot after yesterday’s action.

Meanwhile, Dubliner Lauren Walsh is tied for 25th on two over par after a second-round score of 75 to ensure she will comfortably avoid the projected cut of +6.

You can view the leaderboard in full here.

