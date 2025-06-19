Advertisement
Leona Maguire (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Leona Maguire makes encouraging start at PGA Championship

The Cavan native finished the day on an even par 72
10.16pm, 19 Jun 2025

IRELAND’S LEONA Maguire has made an encouraging start at the Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Texas.

The Cavan native finished the day on an even par 72, with many of her rivals yet to finish.

Paired with Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit and USA’s Joanna Coe, Maguire produced a solid opening round.

A bogey on the fifth was the one blemish to her opening nine holes, before a birdie on the 11th left her inside the top 10 at one point.

Another birdie on the 14th moved her to one-under-par before a bogey on the 16th hampered Maguire’s progress.

The 30-year-old retained her composure after this setback to ensure she was in contention after the opening round.

Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul was the early clubhouse leader after a four-under-par 68, one ahead of Australia’s Minjee Lee.

Maguire will be hoping for better fortune at this event, having struggled of late.

Four successive missed cuts have seen the Irish star slide to 87 in the world rankings.

More to follow

Follow the live leaderboard here.

