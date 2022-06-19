Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 19 June 2022
Maguire signs off with impressive 65 to share lead in Michigan

The Cavan native picked up eight birdies in the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 19 Jun 2022, 10:38 PM
1 hour ago 3,440 Views 2 Comments
Image: Brian Spurlock
Image: Brian Spurlock

LEONA MAGUIRE PRODUCED another impressive display at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan, signing off with a 65 to finish on 18-under for the tournament.

The Cavan native will now battle it out with American duo Jennifer Kupcho and Nelly Korda in a three-way playoff after all three finished on 18-under.

Continuing her strong form in yesterday’s round, Maguire grabbed a superb eight birdies on the final day, with just one bogey on the third hole standing as her the only blot on her copybook as she finished on seven-under for the day.

Follow the leaderboard here.

Final standings to follow after playoff…

