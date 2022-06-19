Maguire signs off with impressive 65 to share lead in Michigan

LEONA MAGUIRE PRODUCED another impressive display at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan, signing off with a 65 to finish on 18-under for the tournament.

The Cavan native will now battle it out with American duo Jennifer Kupcho and Nelly Korda in a three-way playoff after all three finished on 18-under.

Continuing her strong form in yesterday’s round, Maguire grabbed a superb eight birdies on the final day, with just one bogey on the third hole standing as her the only blot on her copybook as she finished on seven-under for the day.

