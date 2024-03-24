Disappointment for Maguire and Power in final rounds

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Leona Maguire and Séamus Power in their respective tournaments after heading into their final rounds in promising positions.

Maguire was four shots off the lead heading into the final day of the LPGA Seri Pak Championship and slipped to a share of 13th at the end of her final round of one-over 72. She ended up on four-under for the tournament, five shots off the American winner Ryann O’Toole.

The Cavan native was chasing a first top-10 finish of the year but bogeys on the fourth and sixth holes hampered her chances while a birdie on the 15th wasn’t enough to help her break into the top 10.

Séamus Power was in a tie for second, and two shots off the lead at the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour, but he too endured difficulties in his final round. He closed out with a five-over 76 to finish on three-under.

Four bogeys, including a two-in-a-row on the eighth and ninth holes, derailed his performance, along with a double bogey on the 13th. He also picked up birdies on the fifth and the 11th.

America’s Peter Malnati won on 12-under after a final round of 67, while Cameron Young finished two shots back after a three-under 68.

