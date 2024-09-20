Maguire 'on very good terms' with Europe captain after limited Solheim Cup playing time

LEONA MAGUIRE INSISTS she is on “very good terms” with Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen after she was restricted to limited playing time in last week’s Solheim Cup.

Maguire played just twice at the tournament but did manage to defeat Ally Ewing 4&3 in the singles matches on the last day, as USA prevailed.

“Me and Suzann are on very good terms,” Maguire said after making her return to the LPGA tour this week at the Queen City Championship in Ohio where she is in a tie for fourth after the opening round.

“I have a lot of respect for her. She was a hero of mine growing up. Ultimately it was her decision last week. She did what was best for the team.

“I would’ve been happy to sit out every match if it meant we brought back the trophy. I knew my game was in good shape. Showed that in the singles last week, and just trying to finish off the season as strong as I can.”

Maguire impressed with a five-under 67 on Thursday, including an eagle on the sixth, to leave her just one shot off the lead. She added that the Solheim Cup allowed her to rekindle her enjoyment for the game after encountering some difficulties with her game.

“It’s been a tough couple of months the last few months. Haven’t enjoyed my golf as much as I should have. Last week was a reminder of how fun golf can be. I love the Solheim and it’s nice to have something to look forward to every two years.

“There hasn’t been a lot of the fun in my golf this summer it seems like, so it was nice to have that last week, so bring more of that into sort of this back end of the season. Trying to be a bit kinder to myself and enjoy my golf a little bit more.

“Just to build off the momentum from last week.”