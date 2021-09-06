Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leona Maguire completes dream week at the Solheim Cup with stunning singles win

Maguire won Europe’s first point of the deciding day with a 5&4 victory over Jennifer Kupcho.

Leona Maguire celebrates with sister Lisa after beating Jennifer Kupcho.
Image: David Dermer
Image: David Dermer

LEONA MAGUIRE FINISHED her sensational rookie week at the Solheim Cup with a 5&4 win against Jennifer Kupcho in Monday’s singles matches.

Maguire scored the first point of the decisive day, extended Europe’s overnight lead over the USA to 10-7.

Her win leaves Catriona Matthew’s team needing just four more points from the 11 remaining games to retain the cup.

Cavan’s Maguire, who is Ireland’s first-ever player in the Solheim Cup, was the only player on either side to play in all five sessions at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

And she repaid her captain’s faith by winning a superb four-and-a-half points out of a possible five.

Maguire got off to a perfect start with a stunning approach at the par-five second where she made an eagle three to move one up against Kupcho.

With her putter turning red-hot, she reeled off three more birdies at the fourth, sixth and seventh to move four up before the turn.

And her victory was sealed when Kupcho missed a par putt at the 14th to extend the match, confirming Maguire’s 5&4 win.

“Jen is a world-class player,” Maguire told Sky Sports afterwards. “We’ve done battle many times in college. This wasn’t the first, it will definitely not be the last, and I knew I was going to have to play some really good golf to beat her today.

“I got off to a great start — that eagle on two really set me off — and I made some really nice putts and just really put my foot down all day.”

She added: “The goal was to get my point, that’s all I can do. I’ve given it my absolute all this week, I couldn’t have given it any more. I couldn’t have asked for a better week and hopefully the girls can finish it off.”

