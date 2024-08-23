Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Leona Maguire. Alamy Stock Photo
St Andrews

Leona Maguire nine strokes off leader Nelly Korda at Women's Open

Cavan golfer carded a level par round today at St Andrews.
6.17pm, 23 Aug 2024
163
0

LEONA MAGUIRE CARDED a level-par round of 72 to leave herself nine shots off clubhouse leader Nelly Korda at the halfway point of the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.

The Cavan golfer had birdies on 10 and 14 but bogeys on holes 2 and 16 leave her in a tie for 27th, on one over.  

Korda shot a round of 68 for the second day running and has a three-stroke lead, at eight under. She is followed by England’s Charley Hull and Lilia Wu from the USA, on five under, who are also in the clubhouse.

Stephanie Meadow carded a 72 following her opening day 79. She is five-over with the projected cut mark being four-over. 

Lauren Walsh birdied the last but is eight over following a day two round of 77.

You can follow the leaderboard here.

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie