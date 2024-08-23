Leona Maguire nine strokes off leader Nelly Korda at Women's Open

LEONA MAGUIRE CARDED a level-par round of 72 to leave herself nine shots off clubhouse leader Nelly Korda at the halfway point of the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.

The Cavan golfer had birdies on 10 and 14 but bogeys on holes 2 and 16 leave her in a tie for 27th, on one over.

Korda shot a round of 68 for the second day running and has a three-stroke lead, at eight under. She is followed by England’s Charley Hull and Lilia Wu from the USA, on five under, who are also in the clubhouse.

Stephanie Meadow carded a 72 following her opening day 79. She is five-over with the projected cut mark being four-over.

Lauren Walsh birdied the last but is eight over following a day two round of 77.

