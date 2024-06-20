Maguire one off lead at Women's PGA, Power starts strong in Travelers Championship

LEONA MAGUIRE IS just one shot off the lead after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA in Washington State.

Maguire shot a two-under 70 to stay hot on the heels of clubhouse leader Nelly Korda.

The Cavan native hit four birdies and two bogeys across the day, as world number one Korda moved clear after six birdies, one bogey and one double-bogey.

Stephanie Meadow was one over after her first three holes, having started with a bogey on the par-four first.

Elsewhere, Séamus Power made a strong start at the Travelers Championship with an opening round three-under 67.

Tom Kim is the early leader after an opening round eight-under 62.

Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Kurt Kitayama and Will Zalatoris are all on six-under.

It was a mixed day for Shane Lowry, the Offaly man hitting four birdies and three bogeys as he carded a one-under 69.

