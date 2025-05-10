Southampton earn shock draw with Man City to avoid unwanted Premier League history

Updated at 17.45

MANCHESTER CITY were held to a shock goalless draw by Premier League basement club Southampton on Saturday, denting their chances of a top-five finish as Brentford and Brighton kept up their push for European qualification.

Pep Guardiola’s men were expected to waltz to three points on England’s south coast and pull level with second-placed Arsenal on 67 points.

But although they dominated possession, they could not break the deadlock, despite the return to action of top-scorer Erling Haaland, who had been out since late March.

The away side dominated possession at St Mary’s Stadium and had 26 shots but managed just five on target during a frustrating afternoon.

“(Southampton were) playing to defend and defend and defend and waste time,” Guardiola told the BBC. “We take that point still, it’s in our hands.

“Didn’t expect them to defend so deep. Defensive,ly we were so goo,d but unfortunately we missed the last actions.”

There was an explosion of joy among the home fans at the final whistle even though Southampton’s relegation fate was sealed long ago.

The point for managerless Saints takes them to 12 for the season, meaning they have avoided the tag of being the joint-worst team in Premier League history.

They are now one point clear of Derby’s tally of 11 in the 2007/08 campaign.

“We’re under no illusions that it’s not a great points tally,” said Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. “The fans are happy in the sun, smiling.

“Everyone knows it’s been a difficult season for us. That one was for the fans and also the lads who have given everything. A lot of Mondays coming in after heavy defeats. Today is a relief.”

Despite the draw, third-placed City remain well-placed to finish in the top five, which would secure qualification for the Champions League next season.

With two games to play, they are four points clear of sixth-placed Nottingham Forest, though their rivals all have a game in hand.

City’s title defence came off the rails in November and December during a season that Guardiola has admitted has been the toughest of his 16-year managerial career.

- Brentford winning run -

Brentford beat already relegated Ipswich 1-0 for their fourth straight win, climbing to eighth in the table, which may be enough for European football next season.

Kevin Schade headed home from Bryan Mbeumo’s corner in the 18th minute for his 11th Premier League goal of the season.

“Europe is possible, we are focused,” said Germany international Schade. “The team is like family and we want to win the next two games.”

Brighton, also chasing European football, beat Wolves 2-0 at Molineux and are behind Brentford only on goal difference.

Danny Welbeck scored a first-half penalty and Brajan Gruda added a second in the 85th minute to secure the three points.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said he was “not thinking about Europe”, instead focusing on the next game.

Everton went into their match on a poor run of form following a sharp uptick when David Moyes returned to manage the club, but they long ago reached safety in the top flight.

Raul Jimenez put mid-table Fulham ahead at Craven Cottage, but Vitalii Mykolenko levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Two second-half goals in three minutes from Michael Keane and Beto made it 3-1.

Seventh-placed Aston Villa travel to Bournemouth in the Saturday evening kick-off, still dreaming of securing a Champions League spot for next season.

Fourth-placed Newcastle host Chelsea, a place below them, on Sunday, with Forest in action against relegated Leicester.

Champions Liverpool play Arsenal, who are not yet certain of finishing in the top five despite being the closest challengers to Arne Slot’s men this season.

