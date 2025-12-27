SOLNESS REPEATED HIS victory of 12 months ago in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase when seeing off a truly gallant Marine Nationale in a thrilling race at Leopardstown.
Only half a length separated them at the line in the Grade One feature, but the Barry Connell-trained Marine Nationale and Sean Flanagan had worked wonders mid-race to keep their partnership intact after a dreadful blunder.
It was to their credit they arrived almost upsides Solness (8-1), with Majborough just behind, at the final fence, but it was Joseph O’Brien’s Solness, with Sam Ewing replacing the stood down J J Slevin, who prevailed for the second year in a row.
What a finish!
Solness takes the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown
Solness denies Marine Nationale in Leopardstown thriller
Joseph O'Brien Leopardstown Racing