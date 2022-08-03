Membership : Access or Sign Up
Showboating Tebogo channels Bolt en route to stunning U20 100m glory

The Botswana superstar clocked a world U20 100m record of 9.91 – without even trying.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 10:03 AM
LETSILE TEBOGO HAS drawn Usain Bolt comparisons for quite some time now, and they were fully justified as he clocked a World U20 100m record of 9.91 and cruised to glory in Cali, Colombia, overnight.

The Botswana superstar showboated and celebrated as he broke his own record at the World Athletics U20 Championships, wagging his finger at opponents as he crossed the line.

“I saw the fans and I wanted to remind them of what Usain Bolt did back in the days,” Tebogo told the media afterwards.

athletics-2021-world-athletics-u20-championships-botswanas-letsile-tebogo-celebrates-after-winning-gold-at-the-mens-100-meters-final-kasarani-stadium-nairobi-kenya-august-19-2021-reuters Tebogo is an incredible talent (file pic). Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“He’s my idol, the person I look up to. If somebody took it as disrespect, I’m really sorry.”

He thinks he’d have clocked 9.80 had he ran all out, but didn’t because, “We have more races to come, we didn’t want to go that far.

“This is my year as a junior, we have to leave it here for the next generation to come and break it. As soon as my first step, I knew the title was mine.”

