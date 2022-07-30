Leverkusen suffer shock defeat to third division side in German Cup

BUNDESLIGA HEAVYWEIGHTS Bayer Leverkusen were bundled out of the German Cup in Saturday’s first round by third division SV Elversberg.

Leverkusen qualified for the Champions League on the back of finishing third to Bayern Munich last season but their bid for only a second Cup title in their long history fell apart at the first hurdle.

They went behind in the second minute, and Patrik Schick’s goal in the penultimate minute came too late to save them from a 4-3 defeat.

