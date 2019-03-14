This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lewandowski blames Bayern manager's 'defensive' tactics for Liverpool defeat

The Bayern Munich striker was unhappy with their tactics as they were eliminated from the Champions League.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 10:59 AM
1 hour ago 2,108 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4541331
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI WAS critical of Niko Kovac’s “defensive” tactics in Bayern Munich’s 3-1 aggregate Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

Bayern left Anfield last month with what was widely regarded as a commendable 0-0 draw, but they were second best in last night’s return leg in Munich. 

Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the 26th minute, and although a Joel Matip own goal late in the half gave Bayern hope, it did not last long.

Virgil van Dijk made it 2-1 21 minutes from time and Mane wrapped things up late on, giving Liverpool a deserved away win at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski was left with little doubt that the team’s tactics were to blame.

“We knew that it would be a very tough game, but I think in both games we were playing too defensive,” the Poland international told Viasport.

“We didn’t try to push forward and create situations, also in the first game we didn’t risk so much. We played at home, but that wasn’t our game and that’s why they beat us.

“I think we played too deep, didn’t want to make too many risks, and I don’t know why. We tried to push Liverpool, but in offence it was two versus four players and that’s why we didn’t match them. That wasn’t our game.

“I had a lot of duels, not just with the one player, and it was very difficult because I was alone sometimes, and I didn’t have help also and I couldn’t do some things.

“It was very difficult. If you’re alone against two or three good players, it’s difficult. If you see both games, maybe we didn’t risk enough and that’s why we are out now.”

Read next:

    Lewandowski blames Bayern manager's 'defensive' tactics for Liverpool defeat
