This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 1 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hamilton: I love Mercedes but it's smart to think about my options

Amid continued links to Ferrari, Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton acknowledges he should consider his options for 2021.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 9:13 PM
48 minutes ago 1,156 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4914188
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

LEWIS HAMILTON SAYS he loves Mercedes and has not held talks with Ferrari but the Formula One champion is open to considering his future for 2021.

Murmurings of a blockbuster switch from Mercedes to rivals Ferrari emerged this year as Hamilton cruised to his sixth drivers’ championship, a third in a row.

The Briton is set to line up with the Silver Arrows once again for the next campaign, yet the possibility of a move at the end of 2020 remains.

And the subject was brought up at a post-race news conference as Hamilton reflected on his season-ending victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 34-year-old suggested Mercedes chief Toto Wolff’s future could impact his own, although he insisted any decision would be based on his continued desire for success on the track.

Asked if he had met with Ferrari president John Elkann, Hamilton replied: “Well, naturally, everything that happens behind closed doors is obviously always private with whoever it is you end up sitting with.

“But I think for many, many years, I’ve never, ever sat down and considered other options, because we’ve been just driving straight ahead into the path that we’ve been on and the journey that we’ve been on.

“And to be honest, I still think we’re on that path and I think there’s very little that’s going to shift it from that.

“But I know Toto is also looking at his options in terms of his future, and only he will know what is the best thing for him and his family. So I’m waiting to see what he’s doing with that.

“I love where I am, so it’s definitely not a quick decision to do something else, but of course I think it’s only smart and wise for me to sit and think of what I want if it is the last period or stage in my career.

“Actually, I want to keep winning, I want to keep being able to fight with these guys as well. I can’t really tell you what else is going to happen moving forwards.”

Scuderia star Charles Leclerc was asked if he would welcome Hamilton as a team-mate the season after next.

He replied: “Well, of course. At the end, we are in Formula One and we want to fight against the best.

“I’ve had a big opportunity this year to have Seb [Vettel] next to me, who is a four-time world champion, and I’ve learned a lot from him.

“You can always learn from this type of champion, so, yes, of course [I would welcome Hamilton].”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie