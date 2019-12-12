This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ferrari chief confirms informal talks with F1 champion Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has spoken with Ferrari’s chairman John Elkann, with the Italian team insistent talks took place at a ‘social event’.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 4:09 PM
27 minutes ago 371 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4930722
World champion Lewis Hamilton (right) and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.
LOUIS CAMIILLERI SAYS Ferrari chairman John Elkann has spoken to Lewis Hamilton, though insisted those discussions have been “blown somewhat out of proportion”.

Six-time Formula One champion Hamilton expressed his love for Mercedes after ending another glorious season by winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but said he is open to considering his future for 2021.

Hamilton’s Silver Arrows contract is due to expire at the end of the 2020 campaign and there has been further speculation over a switch to the Scuderia in 2021.

Ferrari chief executive Camilleri confirmed Elkann held discussions with the reigning champion, yet added that does not mean he will be joining the Italian team.

Speaking at Ferrari’s Christmas media lunch, Camilleri said: “Obviously, it was a social event, which has sort of been blown somewhat out of proportion, but it was a social event. They have some common friends.”

Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari deal is set to end next year, but Camilleri says there is no rush to make a decision on their line-up for 2021.

“The fact is we have a long-term agreement with one driver [Charles LeClerc] and with the other driver the agreement expires at the end of 2020,” he said.

“We clearly are very flattered that Lewis, in particular, and other drivers want to come and join us, but it would be premature to decide anything today.

“It would be premature to decide anything now for the future.”

The42 Team

