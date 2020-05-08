LGFA confirm All-Ireland championship 'will not take place in the format and timeline as planned'

THE LADIES’ GAELIC Football Association have confirmed this year’s All-Ireland championships will be delayed, and will not take place under the traditional format.

The Association’s Management Committee met via video conference yesterday evening, and today issued a statement confirming the news and say further clarification on the championships will be issued shortly.

They say they will consult with county team captains, managers, referees, club and county executives to gather their views on the best route forward.

The42 reported last week that the Women’s GPA were frustrated at the lack of player representation at an earlier meeting of the Association’s Management Committee.

The LGFA, in an effort to help clubs, have extended the registration date for 2020 to 1 August, with the registration dates for 2021, 2022 and 2023 tweaked to 1 July 1 June 1, and 1 April respectively.

“I thank all of our members for their ongoing and continued support in these challenging times”, said CEO Helen O’Rourke.

“I urge all of you to continue to adhere to the current guidelines in place – and stay safe.

“While we must plan for the future, the health and safety of our members is our main priority at the present time.”

The senior Championship was due to kick off on 4 July, under a revamped structure consisting of two, six-teams groups, with seeding dictated by the results of the provincial championships.