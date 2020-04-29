This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 29 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

WGPA frustrated at lack of player representation at vital Central Council meeting

An emergency meeting tomorrow will decide whether to give the Management Committee power to decide on competition structures immediately after the Covid-19 shutdown.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 7:42 PM
14 minutes ago 117 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5087569
A view of Croke Park.
A view of Croke Park.
A view of Croke Park.

THE WOMEN’S GAELIC Players Association are frustrated at a lack of player representation at tomorrow’s emergency Central Council meeting of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association. 

Although playing representatives from each county are usually invited to attend Central Council meetings, they will not be at tomorrow’s emergency meeting, which will decide whether to give the Management Committee the power to decide on competition structures and protocols for a return to play after the Covid-19 shutdown is ended. 

While players won’t take part in tomorrow’s meeting, county delegates will. 

The WGPA held a call with 48 players on Friday, 17 April on the matter, and then held a follow-up call yesterday, 28 April. 

Players were sent an email with four questions discussed on the second call, with a view to raising with their county delegate prior to the emergency Central Council meeting. 

The email, seen by The42, asks the following questions:

  • Is there a plan for any engagement or communication with players / WGPA to input on return to play protocols and competition restructuring?
  • What sports-specific medical advice or advisors has been sought out in forming contingency plans and return to play protocols?
  • Will decisions on league promotions/relegations be taken at the Central council meeting on Thursday? If not, what consultation will there be with counties on this?
  • To what extent has the LGFA been working with GAA and/or Camogie to establish guidelines around accessing facilities and coordinating fixture schedules?

The WGPA also noted the “good engagement” they have had with the Camogie Association since the Covid-19 shutdown and the close working relationship between the GAA and GPA in expressing their hope they can work collaboratively with the LGFA. 

The LGFA declined to comment. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie