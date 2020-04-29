WGPA frustrated at lack of player representation at vital Central Council meeting

THE WOMEN’S GAELIC Players Association are frustrated at a lack of player representation at tomorrow’s emergency Central Council meeting of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

Although playing representatives from each county are usually invited to attend Central Council meetings, they will not be at tomorrow’s emergency meeting, which will decide whether to give the Management Committee the power to decide on competition structures and protocols for a return to play after the Covid-19 shutdown is ended.

While players won’t take part in tomorrow’s meeting, county delegates will.

The WGPA held a call with 48 players on Friday, 17 April on the matter, and then held a follow-up call yesterday, 28 April.

Players were sent an email with four questions discussed on the second call, with a view to raising with their county delegate prior to the emergency Central Council meeting.

The email, seen by The42, asks the following questions:

Is there a plan for any engagement or communication with players / WGPA to input on return to play protocols and competition restructuring?

What sports-specific medical advice or advisors has been sought out in forming contingency plans and return to play protocols?

Will decisions on league promotions/relegations be taken at the Central council meeting on Thursday? If not, what consultation will there be with counties on this?

To what extent has the LGFA been working with GAA and/or Camogie to establish guidelines around accessing facilities and coordinating fixture schedules?

The WGPA also noted the “good engagement” they have had with the Camogie Association since the Covid-19 shutdown and the close working relationship between the GAA and GPA in expressing their hope they can work collaboratively with the LGFA.

The LGFA declined to comment.