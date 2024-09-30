All-Ireland champions Kerry lead the way with 15 All-Star nominees

KERRY LEAD THE way for ladies football All-Star nomineees for 2024 with a third of the long-list hailing from The Kingdom.

The All-Ireland champions have 15 players nominated, by far the most from any side, with the other 30 players spread across eight counties.

Beaten finalists Galway have nine nominees, while eight players on the list hail from Division 1 league champions Armagh.

Dublin have five nominees, Cork have four, while each of Meath, Kildare, Tipperary and Waterford have a single player each included among the list of candidates, which was compiled by the LGFA’s All-Star committee.

Kerry’s 15 nominees include 2023 All-Stars Eilís Lynch, captain Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, while Dublin trio Leah Caffrey, Jennifer Dunne and captain Carla Rowe are also nominated once more having won All-Stars last year.

Kerry’s other nominees are goalkeeper and Golden Glove winner Ciara Butler, defenders Ciara Murphy, Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell, Aoife Dillane and Deirdre Kearney, midfielders Anna Galvin and Mary O’Connell, and forwards Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Síofra O’Shea, Danielle O’Leary and Emma Dineen.

Galway’s nine nominees are goalkeeper Dearbhla Gower, defenders Kate Geraghty, Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Aoife Ní Cheallaigh, Nicola Ward, midfielder and captain Ailbhe Davoren, and forwards Louise Ward, Olivia Divilly and Róisín Leonard.

All-Ireland semi-finalists Armagh are represented by eight players in the form of goalkeeper Anna Carr, defenders Clodagh McCambridge (captain), Grace Ferguson, Cait Towe and Lauren McConville, midfielder Caroline O’Hanlon and forwards Aoife McCoy and Blaithín Mackin.

For Dublin, Sinéad Goldrick and Caoimhe O’Connor join 2023 All-Stars Caffrey, Dunne and Rowe on the long-list.

Defender Melissa Duggan, midfielder and captain Máire O’Callaghan, and forwards Emma Cleary and Katie Quirke make up the Cork contingent.

The list is completed by Meath’s Emma Duggan, Kildare’s Róisín Byrne (2023 TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year), Aishling Moloney of Tipperary, Waterford star Emma Murray.

The All-Star XV will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, 16 November.

2024 TG4 All-Star nominees:

Goalkeeper: Anna Carr (Armagh), Dearbhla Gower (Galway), Ciara Butler (Kerry).

Full-back Line: Grace Ferguson (Armagh), Clodagh McCambridge (Armagh), Melissa Duggan (Cork), Leah Caffrey (Dublin)*, Kate Geraghty (Galway), Sarah Ní Loingsigh (Galway), Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), Eilís Lynch (Kerry)*, Ciara Murphy (Kerry).

Half-back Line: Lauren McConville (Armagh), Cait Towe (Armagh), Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin), Aoife Ní Cheallaigh (Galway), Nicola Ward (Galway), Aoife Dillane (Kerry), Deirdre Kearney (Kerry), Aishling O’Connell (Kerry), Emma Murray (Waterford).

Midfield: Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Máire O’Callaghan (Cork), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin)*, Ailbhe Davoren (Galway) Anna Galvin (Kerry), Mary O’Connell (Kerry).

Half-forward Line: Blaithín Mackin (Armagh), Aoife McCoy (Armagh), Emma Cleary (Cork), Caoimhe O’Connor (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Louise Ward (Galway), Niamh Carmody (Kerry)*, Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Kerry), Síofra O’Shea (Kerry).

Full-forward Line: Katie Quirke (Cork), Carla Rowe (Dublin)*, Róisín Leonard (Galway), Emma Dineen (Kerry), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)*, Danielle O’Leary (Kerry), Róisín Byrne (Kildare), Emma Duggan (Meath), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary).