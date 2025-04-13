The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Leinster learn fate as fixture details confirmed for Champions Cup semi-finals
EPCR HAVE CONFIRMED the fixture details for the 2025 Champions Cup semi-finals.
Leinster’s clash with Northampton Saints is scheduled for Saturday 3 May at the Aviva Stadium, kick-off 5.30pm with the action live on RTÉ and Premier Sports.
Bordeaux and Toulouse go head-to-head the following day at Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, with kick-off pencilled in for 4pm local time and Premier Sports among the TV broadcasters.
The final takes place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday 24 May, with kick-off at 2.45pm.
Tickets for Leinster-Northampton go on sale this Wednesday, 16 April, at 2pm Irish time, through the clubs and EPCR’s subscribers. General sale opens at 2pm on Thursday.
Champions Cup semi-finals
Saturday 3 May
Leinster Rugby (2) v Northampton Saints (3) – Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm [RTÉ / Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby]
Sunday 4 May
Union Bordeaux-Bègles (1) v Stade Toulousain (5) – Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, 4pm [France Télévisions / beIN SPORTS / Premier Sports / SuperSport/ FloRugby]
Champions Cup final
Saturday 24 May
Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 2.45pm.
