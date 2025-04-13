Advertisement
Leinster's Tadhg Furlong and Caelan Doris after their win over Glasgow Warriors on Friday. Alamy Stock Photo
Leinster learn fate as fixture details confirmed for Champions Cup semi-finals

Leo Cullen’s side set for Saturday evening showdown with Northampton at the Aviva on 3 May.
8.56pm, 13 Apr 2025
EPCR HAVE CONFIRMED the fixture details for the 2025 Champions Cup semi-finals.

Leinster’s clash with Northampton Saints is scheduled for Saturday 3 May at the Aviva Stadium, kick-off 5.30pm with the action live on RTÉ and Premier Sports. 

Bordeaux and Toulouse go head-to-head the following day at Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, with kick-off pencilled in for 4pm local time and Premier Sports among the TV broadcasters.

The final takes place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday 24 May, with kick-off at 2.45pm.

Tickets for Leinster-Northampton go on sale this Wednesday, 16 April, at 2pm Irish time, through the clubs and EPCR’s subscribers. General sale opens at 2pm on Thursday. 

Champions Cup semi-finals

Saturday 3 May

Leinster Rugby (2) v Northampton Saints (3) – Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm [RTÉ / Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby]

Sunday 4 May

Union Bordeaux-Bègles (1) v Stade Toulousain (5) – Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, 4pm [France Télévisions / beIN SPORTS / Premier Sports / SuperSport/ FloRugby]

Champions Cup final

Saturday 24 May

Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 2.45pm.

