Leinster learn fate as fixture details confirmed for Champions Cup semi-finals

EPCR HAVE CONFIRMED the fixture details for the 2025 Champions Cup semi-finals.

Leinster’s clash with Northampton Saints is scheduled for Saturday 3 May at the Aviva Stadium, kick-off 5.30pm with the action live on RTÉ and Premier Sports.

Bordeaux and Toulouse go head-to-head the following day at Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, with kick-off pencilled in for 4pm local time and Premier Sports among the TV broadcasters.

Advertisement

The final takes place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday 24 May, with kick-off at 2.45pm.

Tickets for Leinster-Northampton go on sale this Wednesday, 16 April, at 2pm Irish time, through the clubs and EPCR’s subscribers. General sale opens at 2pm on Thursday.

Champions Cup semi-finals

Saturday 3 May

Leinster Rugby (2) v Northampton Saints (3) – Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm [RTÉ / Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby]

Sunday 4 May

Union Bordeaux-Bègles (1) v Stade Toulousain (5) – Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, 4pm [France Télévisions / beIN SPORTS / Premier Sports / SuperSport/ FloRugby]

Champions Cup final

Saturday 24 May

Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 2.45pm.