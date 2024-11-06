Dominant forces and first-time finalists - Provincial decider time in LGFA club championships

THREE OF THE four provincial senior finals are down for decision in the AIB ladies football club championships this weekend.

Champions will be crowned in Connacht, Leinster and Munster, with the Ulster decider following suit next weekend.

Three in-a-row All-Ireland champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne look to continue their dominance in Connacht, while others are appearing in their first provincial finals.

In fact, there are four first-time finalists included in line-up, and in three of the clashes, they meet defending champions.

With dynasties falling in Ballymacarbry, Donaghmoyne and Mourneabbey in recent weeks, the last three All-Ireland runners-up are out of the race. Opportunity awaits all round.

Here, we look at the state of play in each province and the intriguing finals ahead:

Connacht

Kilkerrin Clonberne (Galway) v Westport (Mayo), Sunday 10 November, 1pm, Swinford Amenity Park

Kilkerrin-Clonberne are chasing a seventh consecutive Connacht senior title, while Westport contest their first-ever final.

Sarah Gormally (right) and Lynsey Noone celebrate after winning the 2023 All-Ireland final. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

The Galway kingpins won their 12th successive county championship in September, powering past Claregalway at Tuam Stadium. The star-studded side have coasted through Connacht to date, defeating Glencar/Manorhamitlon on a scoreline of 3-19 to 0-0 in the semi-final. They’ll be red-hot favourites on Sunday as they continue their pursuit of a fourth All-Ireland in-a-row.

Westport, meanwhile, won their first Mayo senior title this year. They were 2-5 to 2-4 winners over Knockmore in the final, Knockmore having had the upper hand over long-time champions Carnacon in recent years.

They overcame Sligo’s Eoghan Rua in the last four to keep their dream 2024 arrive, and whatever happens next, history beckons for Westport.

Munster

Castleisland Desmonds (Kerry) v Comeragh Rangers (Waterford), Sunday 10 November, 3pm, Mallow GAA Sports Complex

There’s a new-look final in Munster, with different champions guaranteed. Big guns Ballymacarbry, Mourneabbey and The Banner failed to get out of Waterford, Cork and Clare respectively, so there will be a new name on the cup for the first time since 2012.

Former Ireland rugby captain Ciara Griffin captains Castleisland Desmonds. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Castleisland Desmonds are flying the Kerry flag. They won two senior All-Irelands and three Munster titles in the 1980s but haven’t hit those heights since. All-Ireland intermediate champions 10 years ago, they are now the first Kerry team since 2011 to contest a Munster senior final.

Comeragh Rangers are in their first-ever Munster senior final weeks after lifting their maiden title in Waterford. They emphatically ended Ballymacarbry’s 42 in-a-row reign, and have since overcome Moyle Rovers (Tipperary) and Aghada (Cork) to progress. Comeragh beat the latter late on in the semi-final, 1-8 to 1-7.

Castleisland — captained by former Ireland rugby international Ciara Griffin and backboned by Kerry All-Ireland winners — stunned Southern Gaels in the Kerry final, and comfortably beat Kilmurry Ibrickane (2-13 to 1-6) on the road to the Munster showpiece.

Leinster

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Eadestown (Kildare), Sunday 10 November, 1pm, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore

Like in Connacht, the Leinster senior decider pairs a provincial heavyweight with a first-time finalist.

Kilmacud Crokes celebrate their recent Dublin success. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Kilmacud Crokes are targeting three in-a-row, while Eadestown are gearing up for their first provincial senior final. They completed their Drive for Five in Kildare this year, but are yet to make a major breakthrough in Leinster.

All-Ireland junior champions in 2006, Eadestown stormed past St Laurences in the county final, and successfully moved through the gears on the provincial stage. They defeated Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels (Meath) and Tinahely (Wicklow) to book their final ticket.

Kilmacud won their third successive Dublin title in September, narrowly beating St Sylvester’s 1-7 to 0-7. In Leinster, they swatted aside Naomh Ciarán (Offaly) in a repeat of last year’s final, 5-10 to 0-7, before comfortably overcoming Longford Slashers in the semi-final.

Ulster

Defending champions Clann Éireann and first-time finalists Lurgan will go head-to-head in an Armagh/Cavan showdown next weekend.

Clann Éireann and Armagh star Clodagh McCambridge at the announcement of AIB’s landmark sponsorship agreement with the LGFA. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Clann Éireann — indeed representing a town called Lurgan — won their first Ulster senior crown on their final debut last year, also becoming the first Armagh club to lift the silverware.

Managed by former Orchard and Dublin boss Gregory McGonigle, Clann Éireann overcame Carrickcruppen in the county final before embarking on an impressive provincial run. They hammered Monaghan champions Emyvale — 6-12 to 1-8 — and also overcame Kinawley (Fermanagh) and Moneyglass (Antrim) to seal back-to-back final appearances.

Cavan side Lurgan — based in Virginia — have been a consistent force in the Breffni county in recent years. They returned to the top of the senior pile with a 0-13 to 0-12 final win over Crosserlough, before key provincial victories over Derry’s Ballymaguigan (6-11 to 1-7) and Donegal’s Termon (2-14 to 0-5).

Interestingly, the finalists recently met in the Ulster minor championship preliminary round, with Clann Éireann prevailing. Lurgan won that competition out in 2022 and reached the final last year. They’ll be hoping that success can translate to senior level.

***

The All-Ireland semi-finals pit the Leinster and Munster champions against one another, while the Ulster and Connacht winners also face off on the weekend of 30 November/1 December. The Leinster and Ulster representatives have home advantage.

Meanwhile, the 2024 All-Ireland senior final is slated in for Saturday, 14 December.

