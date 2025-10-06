All-Ireland winning Dublin duo and Galway star nominated for Player of the Year

DEADLY DUBLIN DUO Hannah Tyrrell and Kate Sullivan, and Galway star Olivia Divilly, have been nominated for the 2025 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award.

Tyrrell and Sullivan played central roles in attack as the Dubs were crowned All-Ireland champions this summer.

Tyrrell, who has since retired from inter-county football, finished as top scorer in the All-Ireland championship with a tally of 6-28. The former rugby and soccer star scored 0-5 in the final win over Meath, before suffering a cruciate injury late on.

Sullivan hit four points from play on the biggest stage, the St Sylvester’s forward registering a total of 5-13 across the All-Ireland series in an all-round excellent campaign.

Divilly was instrumental for Galway, who were defeated by Dublin in the semi-finals. She led the Tribe’s scoring charge with 1-16 across the championship.

All three players have also been nominated for All-Star awards, with the winner to be revealed at the banquet at The Bonnington Hotel in Dublin on Saturday, 15 November.

The TG4 Intermediate and Junior Players’ Player of the Year shortlists have also been announced.

Tyrone All-Ireland winning pair Sorcha Gormley and Aoife Horisk, and 2021 winner Sarah Dillion of Westmeath, are in the running for the intermediate honour, while Louth All-Ireland winners Kate Flood (2018 recipient) and Céire Nolan, and Antrim forward Theresa Mellon, are nominated at junior level.

The nominees in all three categories were selected by fellow inter-county players, who could not vote for their own team-mates.

TG4 Players’ Player of the Year award nominees

Senior

Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin)

Kate Sullivan (Dublin)

Olivia Divilly (Galway)

Intermediate

Aoife Horisk (Tyrone)

Sorcha Gormley (Tyrone)

Sarah Dillon (Westmeath)

Junior