Tuesday 10 May 2022
Liam Cahill calls on Déise fans to 'pack out Walsh Park' for Rebels showdown

A wounded Cork side head east on Sunday.

By Tomas McCarthy Tuesday 10 May 2022, 1:14 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
WATERFORD HURLING BOSS Liam Cahill wants the home crowd to lift the roof off Walsh Park when Cork come to town on Sunday.

A win will send them through to the All-Ireland series.

“It’s a championship defining game for us. We really need to put our best foot forward. This is the biggest game in my tenure here to be straight and honest about it. That’s why I’d really appeal to the Waterford people to pack out Walsh Park next Sunday.

“I’d really appeal to them to travel in their droves and keep their voice good and loud. I know they’ll require us to give them something to go off. We commit to that. I commit to it and the players will definitely commit to it on the day. If our players are giving the supporters something to go off, they need to come behind us on this occasion because this launchpads our season if we can get over the line.”

Waterford have won eight out of eight at the city venue under Cahill’s watch. He is wary of a wounded Rebel side however.

“Cork are going to be coming absolutely fighting for their lives and they have to. There’s a lot been said about this Cork team about what they’re not and that has to hurt and that has to inspire a performance. It’s unfortunate that we’re the team that’s going to meet that backlash. We have to be equal to that and better.

“Definitely the crowd on the day will help us in our own backyard. Cork is a really proud hurling county. I’ve seen all those players all the way up along and they’re really good players. The one thing I always say is form is temporary, but class is permanent. There’s an awful lot of class players in that Cork squad.” 

 

