Rory Delap's son Liam joins Stoke City

LIAM DELAP HAS joined Stoke City on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season.

His father Rory, currently a first team coach at Stoke, was a crowd favourite during his time lining out for the club between 2006 and 2013.

The 19-year-old forward, who has represented England at U19 level, scored on his senior debut for Man City against Bournemouth in the 2020 Carabao Cup.

He went on to make a further five first-team appearances off the bench.

“It’s no secret that we have been looking to bring Liam to the club this summer,” said Stoke manager Michael O’Neill. “We have been in dialogue with City for some time now and had the opportunity a few weeks ago to outline our plans for Liam.

“We are grateful to them for the trust they have placed in us and we are really excited about working with Liam.”

John O’Shea is also a coach at Stoke, while Irishmen Will Smallbone, Gavin Kilkenny, Jack Bonham and David Okagbue are on the squad.