This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 31 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'King' Eric Cantona has Liam Gallagher for a butler in video for Oasis frontman's new single

Gallagher expressed his delight at being able to work with ‘the last rock ‘n’ roll footballer.’

By Gavan Casey Friday 31 Jan 2020, 3:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,497 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4987898

MANCHESTER UNITED LEGEND Eric Cantona stars as ‘The King’ and Liam Gallagher his butler-slash-chauffeur in the video for Gallagher’s new single, Once.

Directed by Charlie Lightening, the video begins with Cantona beckoning Gallagher to refill his wine glass before strutting semi-naked through his palace, stopping along the way for a quick jingle on the piano.

The 53-year-old then grabs his robe and crown and heads outside, where Gallagher awaits to open the doors to his Rolls Royce.

EPmMbN9XsAICt9j Gallagher and Cantona.

The former Oasis frontman, a lifelong fan of United’s rivals Manchester City, tweeted that he was “absolutely thrilled” to work with “the last rock ‘n’ roll footballer”.

Gallagher added: “Songs like this don’t come around very often and neither do football players like him.”

Cantona posted a video of himself singing along with the song to his Instagram account six weeks ago, describing Gallagher’s second single off the album Why Me? Why Not as his “song of the year.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie