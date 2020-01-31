'King' Eric Cantona has Liam Gallagher for a butler in video for Oasis frontman's new single

MANCHESTER UNITED LEGEND Eric Cantona stars as ‘The King’ and Liam Gallagher his butler-slash-chauffeur in the video for Gallagher’s new single, Once.

Directed by Charlie Lightening, the video begins with Cantona beckoning Gallagher to refill his wine glass before strutting semi-naked through his palace, stopping along the way for a quick jingle on the piano.

The 53-year-old then grabs his robe and crown and heads outside, where Gallagher awaits to open the doors to his Rolls Royce.

Gallagher and Cantona.

The former Oasis frontman, a lifelong fan of United’s rivals Manchester City, tweeted that he was “absolutely thrilled” to work with “the last rock ‘n’ roll footballer”.

Gallagher added: “Songs like this don’t come around very often and neither do football players like him.”

Cantona posted a video of himself singing along with the song to his Instagram account six weeks ago, describing Gallagher’s second single off the album Why Me? Why Not as his “song of the year.”