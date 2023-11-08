Liam McHale ratified as Mayo senior ladies football manager for next three years

LIAM McHALE HAS been ratified as the Mayo senior ladies football manager following a protracted process.

The former Mayo footballer who was part of Kevin McStay’s management team for the county’s men’s side last year had been recommended by an independent committee to replace Michael Moyles. Yet the recommendation was then turned down by the Mayo executive.

The executive had rejected McHale’s recommendation by secret ballot, in a process that was later deemed to have been flawed.

Advertisement

The 58-year-old was invited to re-enter and last night Mayo LGFA put out a statement which said delegates at the county board meeting had ratified McHale’s appointment as manager for the next three years.

“Mayo LGFA would like to wish Liam and his management team the very best of luck and success in this role and thank them for coming on board with us,” the statement read.

McHale’s coaching team includes former Mayo teammates Kenneth Mortimer and Dermot Flanagan.

In August McHale said that a “totally different philosophy” on how Mayo’s men team should play caused him to depart McStay’s coaching ticket after just one season. He had been part of a management team which included Donie Buckley, Stephen Rochford and Damien Mulligan.

“There was five of us there, and the four lads had a totally different philosophy on how this team should play than what I had,” McHale told Ballina Community Radio.

“I’m surprised at Kevin because normally we’d be in sync. I just felt there is no point in me being there when I am so far removed from their thinking.

“I didn’t want to drag anybody down, and I didn’t want to upset the flow of the whole thing. I thought it was the right thing to do.”