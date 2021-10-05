Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 5 October 2021
Mayo GAA chairman Liam Moffatt to step down from position

The former Mayo footballer said his decision is based on business and personal reasons.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 9:20 AM
Liam Moffatt (file photo)
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
MAYO GAA CHAIRMAN Liam Moffatt is to step from his position, citing “business and personal reasons” for his decision.

Moffatt’s exit was announced at a meeting of the county’s management committee on Monday night.

The former Mayo footballer has held the position since December 2019, replacing Mike Connelly, who spent five years in the role.

The Mayo senior footballers reached the All-Ireland final in both of Moffatt’s two years at the helm, losing the 2020 decider to Dublin before a disappointing defeat to Tyrone this year. 

Mayo GAA confirmed the news via a short statement.

“At a meeting of Coiste Bainistí tonight our Chairperson, Liam Moffatt, informed the Officers of the Board that he will not be seeking a nomination for a third term as Chairperson of Mayo GAA at our upcoming convention,” the statement reads.

“The Chairperson indicated that his decision was based on business and personal reasons.

“I would ask that our Chairman be given the respect he deserves for making a very difficult decision. 

“Nominations for Convention will be sent out by Mayo GAA to Clubs in the coming weeks. Once nominations have been submitted, they will be communicated to the Clubs.”

