Liam Scales scores on return to Celtic starting XI

CELTIC DEMONSTRATED their strength in depth with a 5-0 rout of Ross County at Parkhead in the William Hill Premiership.

Boss Brendan Rodgers made six changes following the 1-1 Champions League draw with Club Brugge on Wednesday night and four of them – Liam Scales, Luke McCowan, Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah – notched along with skipper Callum McGregor in a first-half siege.

Jack Hamilton replaced injured County keeper Ross Laidlaw just before the break and kept the relentless home side at bay for the rest of the one-sided affair with several good saves.

The champions moved five points ahead of Aberdeen, who play Hearts on Sunday, and a remarkable 14 clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers who play at St Johnstone, also on Sunday.

Celtic could bolster their title bid further when they travel to Aberdeen on Wednesday night and on this form, they will take some stopping.

Given the Hoops’ exhausting fixture list, there was no surprise Rodgers rotated his squad.

Advertisement

Scales and Alex Valle came into defence, McCowan and Bernardo returned to midfield with striker Idah and winger James Forrest also starting.

1-0 to the good guys ❤️💚💚 pic.twitter.com/qUX8nEIwto — Dr William McGovern (@GovernWilliam) November 30, 2024

It was always going to be a tough afternoon for Don Cowie’s side, who showed two changes to the team that began last Saturday’s win over Motherwell.

Defender Eli Campbell and midfielder Charlie Telfer came into a side which could hardly get out their half from the first whistle as the hosts put them in an immediate headlock from which they never escaped.

The almost inevitable opener arrived in the 10th minute when Republic of Ireland international Scales leapt high inside the County penalty area to bullet a header in off the bar from a McCowan corner for his third goal of the season.

County’s response was limited although in the 25th minute some casual Celtic defending, where McGregor eventually lost possession, allowed the visitors a chance just inside the box but Telfer blazed his shot high over the bar.

Moments later, the Dingwall side found themselves two behind.

McCowan controlled a long pass from Scales inside the County box and his drive on the spin deflected off Staggies defender Campbell and over Laidlaw.

Bernardo’s 35th-minute goal came from good work by winger Daizen Maeda in getting to the byline again, cutting the ball back for the Portuguese playmaker to curl the ball into the net at the second attempt after his first had been blocked.

McGregor then thrashed in a shot from 25 yards a minute later to make it 4-0 before Idah took a pass from McCowan, evaded a poor attempt at a tackle by Josh Nisbet and fired in a fifth from the edge of the box.

Only a fine save from Laidlaw prevented Valle getting on the scoresheet with his long-distance effort but the under-fire County keeper had to go off just before the break after picking up an injury, replaced by Hamilton.

Yang Hyun-Jun took over from Maeda for the start of the second half with Michee Efete and Scott Allardice replacing James Brown and Jordan White for the beleaguered visitors.

Celtic began pounding the County penalty area again and in the 55th minute Idah hit the woodwork with a header from a McCowan corner before Hamilton made a good block from Valle after he had slipped unnoticed into the box before thwarting Idah with a good save.

In the latter stages, Hoops substitute Greg Taylor, on for Valle, hit the post from close range with Hamilton then parrying a brilliant volley from Idah to prevent further pain.