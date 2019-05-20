This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sheedy says more in Tipp tank after two blistering displays

The Premier County have hit 4-58 in their opening two ties of the Munster championship.

By John Fallon Monday 20 May 2019, 8:26 AM
2 minutes ago 36 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4643043
Premier boss Liam Sheedy keeps a close eye on proceedings at Semple Stadium yesterday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Premier boss Liam Sheedy keeps a close eye on proceedings at Semple Stadium yesterday.
Premier boss Liam Sheedy keeps a close eye on proceedings at Semple Stadium yesterday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TIPPERARY BOSS Liam Sheedy said people shouldn’t be surprised that his attack are chalking up big scores as it has been clear in recent years that they have class forwards.

And he’s confident they have more to offer even after chalking up 4-58 in their opening two games against Cork and Waterford, having not won a match in the Munster championship last year.

“Anyone looking at these guys play over the last number of years, there are some really, really good forwards there,” he said yesterday. “They are playing very well as a unit and some of their quality of striking today was top class.

“Some of the scores weren’t easy to convert but they converted those scores really well.

“The key thing is that it is very competitive and when you have competition it really helps the make-up of our forward line.

“We kept the scoreboard ticking but there were long periods where we struggled to get scores and it was just the last ten minutes where we really exploded and gave the scoreline somewhat of an unreal look in the finish.”

Sheedy said Jason Forde’s goal was the key moment but he won’t be getting away with the margin of the win, adding that the size of the victory was flattering and that they still have a lot to do before facing Clare in a couple of weeks.

“The goal gave us that bit of breathing space and we got some nice scores after that.

“I thought for long periods of that game we were outplayed and you’d have to give Waterford full credit for that.

“We struggled at times to deal with the way they moved the ball through the lines, especially for long periods of that first half.”

But, having failed to win a match in Munster last year, Sheedy knows that this victory sets them up well.

John McGrath and Noel Connors Tussle: Tipp's John McGrath and Noel Connors of Waterford. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

He feels the break is coming at the right time for them and that they will use it well to regroup for the remaining matches against Clare and Limerick.

“In fairness to the lads, that’s two weeks back to back and it’s tough. I suppose the age profile of my lads means that when you get to 60/65 minutes your tank of diesel is starting to empty.

“I’m very pleased with the bench’s contribution, I thought they all came in and made telling contributions to the overall pitch. Look, from our point of view, we felt – as a group – it was important to try and deliver back to back performances in this Munster championship.

“It doesn’t guarantee us to get anywhere but it does give us four points on the board. I think, overall, and it was a very, very spirited performance and the lads worked hard.”

The Premier boss is hoping that a knock picked up by Brendan Maher before the break is their only injury concern from this encounter where, once again, they chalked up another big tally.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie