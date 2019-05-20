Sheedy says more in Tipp tank after two blistering displays

TIPPERARY BOSS Liam Sheedy said people shouldn’t be surprised that his attack are chalking up big scores as it has been clear in recent years that they have class forwards.

And he’s confident they have more to offer even after chalking up 4-58 in their opening two games against Cork and Waterford, having not won a match in the Munster championship last year.

“Anyone looking at these guys play over the last number of years, there are some really, really good forwards there,” he said yesterday. “They are playing very well as a unit and some of their quality of striking today was top class.

“Some of the scores weren’t easy to convert but they converted those scores really well.

“The key thing is that it is very competitive and when you have competition it really helps the make-up of our forward line.

“We kept the scoreboard ticking but there were long periods where we struggled to get scores and it was just the last ten minutes where we really exploded and gave the scoreline somewhat of an unreal look in the finish.”

Sheedy said Jason Forde’s goal was the key moment but he won’t be getting away with the margin of the win, adding that the size of the victory was flattering and that they still have a lot to do before facing Clare in a couple of weeks.

“The goal gave us that bit of breathing space and we got some nice scores after that.

“I thought for long periods of that game we were outplayed and you’d have to give Waterford full credit for that.

“We struggled at times to deal with the way they moved the ball through the lines, especially for long periods of that first half.”

But, having failed to win a match in Munster last year, Sheedy knows that this victory sets them up well.

Tussle: Tipp's John McGrath and Noel Connors of Waterford. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

He feels the break is coming at the right time for them and that they will use it well to regroup for the remaining matches against Clare and Limerick.

“In fairness to the lads, that’s two weeks back to back and it’s tough. I suppose the age profile of my lads means that when you get to 60/65 minutes your tank of diesel is starting to empty.

“I’m very pleased with the bench’s contribution, I thought they all came in and made telling contributions to the overall pitch. Look, from our point of view, we felt – as a group – it was important to try and deliver back to back performances in this Munster championship.

“It doesn’t guarantee us to get anywhere but it does give us four points on the board. I think, overall, and it was a very, very spirited performance and the lads worked hard.”

The Premier boss is hoping that a knock picked up by Brendan Maher before the break is their only injury concern from this encounter where, once again, they chalked up another big tally.