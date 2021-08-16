Sheedy rubbishes talk of Tipp in 'decline' and not ruling out return to inter-county management

LIAM SHEEDY INSISTS that Tipperary are not a team in decline and says he has “no fears” about the squad after he announced his decision to step down as manager today.

Sheedy, who previously guided the Premier County to Liam MacCarthy success in 2010, returned to the helm in September 2018 before leading the county to another All-Ireland crown in 2019.

His decision comes on the back of Tipperary’s exit from the All-Ireland championship following a defeat to Waterford in a dramatic quarter-final clash.

Speaking to Virgin Media News, Sheedy noted the “massive commitment” involved in inter-county management and said that the “time was right” to step away from the role.

When asked if he would consider returning to inter-county management in the future, he replied:

“I never say never. I know they seem to post it up as a retirement party but I’m getting a right slagging all day over that, I’m not quite at the retirement age yet even though I’ve got an awful lot of grey hairs.

“But I don’t plan that far in advance. I know what I’m going to do for the rest of this year and who knows what the future brings. A lot of people said I should never go back the last time and I must say, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the three years that I’ve been involved.”

Looking forward to who might be his replacement as Tipperary manager, Sheedy was asked if Liam Cahill could be a possible candidate.

Both Sheedy and Cahill were both in the frame for the job back in 2018 when the position became vacant on the back of Michael Ryan’s departure.

Cahill is currently the Waterford senior boss, but has previously enjoyed underage success as manager in his native Tipperary.

In Sport: Liam Sheedy has stepped down as Tipperary boss after a three year reign but has refused to rule out a return to intercounty management#VMNews | @VMSportIE | @TipperaryGAA pic.twitter.com/nY8FFQvOvC — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) August 16, 2021

“In fairness to Liam,” says Sheedy, “he’s probably got a few decisions to make but I think Liam Cahill is a top-class guy, a top-class manager. He’s done very well in Waterford so naturally, he’s going to be the name on most people’s lips.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“But in fairness to the county board, they’ll take their few days and see what’s available. We’ve a lot of good people in Tipperary, I think the most important thing about it is that we have a very good crop of hurlers.

“We’ve got some really good players that little bit older and there’s also the group that Liam probably nurtured himself across minor, U20 and U21.

“I think sometimes when you lose, there’s a lot made of it [about] ‘Are we in decline?’ I have no fears for that dressing room. That’s a really good dressing room and I think they’ll go on and do great things.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!