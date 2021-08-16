Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 16 August 2021
Advertisement

Liam Sheedy steps down as Tipperary boss

The Portroe man led the Premier to All-Ireland glory again in 2019.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Aug 2021, 8:40 AM
37 minutes ago 5,860 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5524009
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

LIAM SHEEDY HAS this morning announced that he is stepping down as Tipperary senior hurling manager after three years in charge.

Sheedy led the Premier to another All-Ireland title in 2019 after returning to the job for a second stint.

“When I returned towards the end of 2018 as Tipperary senor hurling manager, it was with the primary objective of Tipperary winning another All-Ireland championship,” Sheedy said this morning in a statement. “We did so in 2019 and having completed 3 years, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away.

“I have enjoyed the three years immensely and even though none of us expected or wished for the heartache and disruption that Covid-19 caused, I am well aware that sport, even when it was without attendances, played a big part in lifting people’s spirits in the last 12 months.

“I could not have undertaken this role without the help and support of so many people. I want to sincerely thank my wonderful management and backroom teams. Eamon, Tommy, Darragh and Eoin were excellent in all that they did and their dedication was exemplary. I could not have asked for a better team around me.

“The players I worked with over the last three years are an incredible group. Their ability, attitude and commitment were inspiring. I want to thank them all very much and wish them the very best for the future.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Tipperary County Board said Sheedy “leaves the position today having brought great success to the county, guiding a great group of players to All Ireland success in 2019. We wish him well in his retirement and we thank him once again for all he has done for Tipperary GAA and in particular Tipperary hurling.”

More to follow

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie