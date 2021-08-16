Liam Sheedy steps down as Tipperary boss

LIAM SHEEDY HAS this morning announced that he is stepping down as Tipperary senior hurling manager after three years in charge.

Sheedy led the Premier to another All-Ireland title in 2019 after returning to the job for a second stint.

“When I returned towards the end of 2018 as Tipperary senor hurling manager, it was with the primary objective of Tipperary winning another All-Ireland championship,” Sheedy said this morning in a statement. “We did so in 2019 and having completed 3 years, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away.

“I have enjoyed the three years immensely and even though none of us expected or wished for the heartache and disruption that Covid-19 caused, I am well aware that sport, even when it was without attendances, played a big part in lifting people’s spirits in the last 12 months.

“I could not have undertaken this role without the help and support of so many people. I want to sincerely thank my wonderful management and backroom teams. Eamon, Tommy, Darragh and Eoin were excellent in all that they did and their dedication was exemplary. I could not have asked for a better team around me.

“The players I worked with over the last three years are an incredible group. Their ability, attitude and commitment were inspiring. I want to thank them all very much and wish them the very best for the future.”

Tipperary County Board said Sheedy “leaves the position today having brought great success to the county, guiding a great group of players to All Ireland success in 2019. We wish him well in his retirement and we thank him once again for all he has done for Tipperary GAA and in particular Tipperary hurling.”

More to follow