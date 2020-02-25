Wales fullback Williams leaves Saracens ahead of Premiership relegation to join Scarlets

LIAM WILLIAMS HAS departed Saracens with immediate effect to link up with Scarlets.

The Wales fullback has been with Sarries since 2017 but was due to rejoin his former club at the end of this season.

However, following news that the reigning Premiership and European Champions Cup champions will be relegated due to a points deduction relating to salary cap rules, they are looking to slash their wage bill.

This morning, it was announced that the clubs have come to a mutual agreement to allow 28-year-old Williams — capped 62 times for Wales — to make the move early.

He has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury at last year’s World Cup in Japan, but is close to returning to full fitness after completing rehab as part of Wales’ Six Nations squad.

Scarlets face Munster at Thomond Park in the Pro14 this Saturday.

I’m really excited about returning to the Scarlets and would like to thank everyone involved for their support in making it happen,” Williams said.

I’ve had a fantastic few years at Saracens and will take some very happy memories away with me. I’ve been working hard on my recovery and can’t wait to get back on the pitch.”

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar added: “Liam is a world-class player and man, a huge favourite at Parc y Scarlets and we are thrilled to welcome Liam and Sophie back to the Scarlets.

“To have Liam joining our exciting group of outside backs this season is superb. I’m also thrilled for Liam that his rehab is almost complete.

“Obviously, his immediate availability for us will depend on how Wayne wants to play it during the Six Nations and we look forward to seeing Liam back at Parc y Scarlets in due course.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!