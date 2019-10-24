Wales full-back Liam Williams set to miss World Cup semi-final against South Africa

WALES’ LIAM WILLIAMS is set to miss Sunday’s World Cup semi-final showdown against South Africa after suffering an injury setback during training yesterday.

The Saracens star has been one of Wales’ stand-out performers in Japan.

Sky Sports and the BBC this afternoon report that a serious ankle injury has scuppered his chances of featuring against the Springboks.

Scarlets’ Leigh Halfpenny is expected to take his place at full-back for Warren Gatland’s side should Williams fail to recover in time.

Wales will name their team tomorrow at 3.30am. Having scored tries against Georgia and Fiji, Williams would prove to be a massive loss.

Josh Navidi is Gatland’s only other injury setback. The Cardiff Blues man has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring strain.

