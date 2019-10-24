This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wales full-back Liam Williams set to miss World Cup semi-final against South Africa

The 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury during training on Wednesday.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 5:18 PM
Williams pictured during Wales' quarter-final against France.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Williams pictured during Wales' quarter-final against France.
Williams pictured during Wales' quarter-final against France.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

WALES’ LIAM WILLIAMS is set to miss Sunday’s World Cup semi-final showdown against South Africa after suffering an injury setback during training yesterday.

The Saracens star has been one of Wales’ stand-out performers in Japan.

Sky Sports and the BBC this afternoon report that a serious ankle injury has scuppered his chances of featuring against the Springboks.

Scarlets’ Leigh Halfpenny is expected to take his place at full-back for Warren Gatland’s side should Williams fail to recover in time.

Wales will name their team tomorrow at 3.30am. Having scored tries against Georgia and Fiji, Williams would prove to be a massive loss.

Josh Navidi is Gatland’s only other injury setback. The Cardiff Blues man has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring strain.

