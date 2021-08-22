'Life is short and this is what it's all about' - Cian Lynch

A JUBILANT Cian Lynch savoured the moment as he helped Limerick overcome Cork in today’s All-Ireland SHC final.

Asked about the values that drove them to a third title in four seasons, the 25-year-old star told RTÉ: “I suppose it just goes back to growing up, aspiring to represent your club or county. I suppose we go on about our family or friends at home, but when we step inside the field or go into training, this is our family. Especially the last 12-18 months, we’ve had each other and at the end of the day, that’s all we have. When we walk in between those white lines, we fight for each other and for these supporters, that’s what it’s about.

The impressive Lynch registered 0-6 points and seven assists but played down his individual excellence.

“It’s going back to the word ‘team,’ every man out there on the pitch is driving the next man on. That’s what it’s all about and for any young girl or boy, aspiring to represent your county in any sport, be a team player, keep driving on and just keep enjoying your sport because, at the end of the day, life is short and this is what it’s about.

“I try to get up and be grateful I’m able to get up out of bed and attack the day. To go out with these lads training, the backroom staff, have my mother and father have my gear ready, that’s what it’s about, it’s special, your brothers and sisters, the supporters here. I know it’s a cliche, but Limerick are the best supporters in the world, so Luimneach Abu!

Boss John Kiely expressed similar sentiments to Lynch, emphasising the importance of their collective strength.

“Everything the boys did over the last few months was there to be seen today, and that gives great satisfaction to the coaches and ourselves, to see that on the pitch after working so hard.

“When we came back after the lockdown, we knew we had a lot of work to do. We trusted ourselves and the coaches to get it right and they did, and the evidence is today’s performance. It can be done and I think this group are on an upward trajectory and I think today’s performance copperfastens that.

“If our identity can’t be seen in how we perform, we’re not performing at all. We played very much as a team today. If one player made a mistake, another came in to make up for it. That, for me, was the most pleasing aspect of the performance.

“I’ve tremendous belief in what these boys are capable of. I’ve worked with them at underage. They came in to us as fine players. They’d been in an All-Ireland minor final the year before, so these boys have known success all throughout their career — not just with this management and backroom team. But for everybody that’s involved, the work they put in behind the scenes, it’s a fantastic reward for that.

“They were up against a really good Cork team who had a lot of momentum coming into today. Their performances in the championship had been scintillating. We knew we had to put in a big performance to take control of the game. They had a fantastic season and have a lot to be proud of as well.

“It’s not about individuals or accolades like that. It’s about success on the pitch and we’re just happy to see all of our supporters today, the atmosphere was incredible. It was brilliant for hurling and for our sport to have everybody back in the stadium and to have that atmosphere again. And for everybody at home, I’m sure they got huge satisfaction watching it as well. We’re thinking of them as well today.”